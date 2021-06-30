NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Reginn hf. - Sustainable bonds (REGINN27 GB) admitted to trading on July 1, 2021

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Reginn hf. 2 Org. no: 6301091080 3 LEI 9676000V0KP4AUXNSZ66 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) REGINN27 GB 5 ISIN code IS0000033140 6 CFI code DBFSFR 7 FISN númer REGINN/1.25 BD 20270628 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount Opin 10 Total amount 0 previously issued 11 Amount issued at 1.820.000,000- this time 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000,- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Yes Stock Exchange Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Other 15 Amortization type, Irregular Payments if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date 2021.06.09 19 First ordinary 2021.09.28 installment date 20 Total number of 24 installments 21 Installment 4 frequency 22 Maturity date 2027.06.28 23 Interest rate 1,25% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound Simple Interest interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date 9.6.2021 32 First ordinary 28.9.2021 coupon date 33 Coupon frequency 4 34 Total number of 24 coupon payments 35 If irregular cash The bond will be repaid fully in 6 years with 24 - flow, then how twenty four - payments every 3 - three - months. On the first 23 payment dates the bond pays as if it was a CPI linked bond with 120 equal installments (1/120) over 30 years. At maturity the remaining principal is paid (97/120) including accrued interest and indexation. 36 Dirty price / clean Clean Price price 37 Clean price quote: Remaining nominal 38 If payment date is a No bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Já 40 Name of index CPI 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 499,86 44 Index base date 2021.06.09 Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating N/A (rating agency, date) 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð depository 52 Date of Application 2021.06.28 for Admission to Trading 53 Date of Approval of 2021.06.28 Application for Admission to Trading 54 Date of admission to 2021.06.30 trading 55 Order book ID REGINN27_GB 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BONDS 59 Static volatility No guards 60 Dynamic volatility No guards 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond