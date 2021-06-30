Future Market Insights' 400 Pages High-Speed Steel Market Survey Identifies Increasing Automotive and Industrial Applications as Chief Growth Driver

DUBAI, U.A.E, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a study by FMI, the global high-speed steel (HSS) tools market outlook remains positive, with its valuation forecast to surpass US$ 5.5 billion through 2021. The HSS tools demand is anticipated to increase at a CARG of 5.9% during 2021-2031 in comparison to a growth of CAGR 2.9% between 2016 and 2020.

One of the prime factors driving the sales of high-speed steel tools is increasing investment in the industrial sector for machinery and machining equipment. With a rise in the number of shipments amounting to over 225,274,037 units, the global high-speed steel tools sales are estimated to surge at a CAGR of 5% by the end of 2021, according to FMI.

Despite the growth, the outbreak of coronavirus have severely impacted the HSS tools sales prospects. The pandemic has resulted in the implementation of stringent regulations compelling partial or complete lockdown across affected countries.

These regulations arrested operations across manufacturing units, disrupting their supply chains and compelling the market players to respond to the same by adopting novel strategies. Nonetheless, with ease in lockdown and reopening of manufacturing facilities, the market is expected to recover.

North America is dominating the global HSS tools market, owing to the presence of prominent end use sectors such as oil & gas, construction, automotive, and transportation sectors in the region.

"With change in consumer behavior settling in, high-speed steel tools manufacturers are focusing on strategy changes. For instance, there is increasing focus on expanding online presence as they seek to navigate through logistical challenges posed amid COVID-19 outbreak," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways

In North America , the U.S. is expected to lead the HSS tools market, accounting for a market share of over 85% in the region through 2031.

, the U.S. is expected to lead the HSS tools market, accounting for a market share of over 85% in the region through 2031. The market in Germany is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 4% over the assessment period, making the country one of the leading nations for machinery production in the world.

is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 4% over the assessment period, making the country one of the leading nations for machinery production in the world. Being a leading manufacturer of high-tech solutions, China is estimated to hold over 35% of the sales of HSS tools within East Asia .

is estimated to hold over 35% of the sales of HSS tools within . With growing investments in industrial expansions, the market for HSS tools in India is projected to account for more than 35% of the sales in South Asia through 2021.

is projected to account for more than 35% of the sales in through 2021. Based on the configuration, machine-based tools are expected to lead the segment, accounting for over 95% of the market share by the end of 2031.

Key Drivers

Rapid industrialization is a key factor expected to fuel the demand for HSS tools.

Increasing investments in industrial expansions will bolster the growth of the market.

Ongoing technological developments will spur the demand for new HSS tools.

The emergence of the do-it-yourself trend is likely to boost the market growth.

Key Restraints

High cost of installation is a factor hampering the demand for HSS tools.

The coronavirus epidemic has restricted the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

HSS tools manufacturers are increasingly investing in research and development (R&D) for launching new product and to enhance their product portfolio. They also are emphasizing on strategic collaborations and acquisitions to expand their market share.

For instance, Tiangong International Company Limited, a China based company, acquired Quintus Technologies, aiming to expand its production capacity through expanding its production facility in the Jiangsu province.

In June 2021, Desktop Metal, a company based in the U.S. unveiled 4140 low-alloy steels for applications in production system platforms.

Leading companies operating in the market profiled by FMI are:

Sandvik AB

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

OSG Corporation

Kennametal Inc.

YG-1 Co., Ltd.

TTI Group

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc

& Decker, Inc Tiangong International Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Hartmetall GmbH

TDC Cutting Tools Inc.

CERATIZIT S.A.

KYOCERA Corporation

Gühring KG

Walter AG

RUKO GmbH

Tivoly SA

Alpen-Maykestag Gmbh

Izar Cutting Tools SaL

August Beck GmbH & Co. KG

Karnasch Tools

Krino Spa

Dürr AG

PT GmbH

Bohrcraft Werkzeuge GmbH & Co. KG

VÖLKEL Threading Solutions

PFERD GmbH & Co. KG

IMC International Metalworking Companies B.V.

Allied Machine & Engineering Corp

Narex S.R.O.

More Insights on FMI's High-Speed Steel (HSS) Tools Market

The global high-speed steel (HSS) tools market survey by Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation for the forecast period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global market potential, its growth, trends, and opportunities, the market is segmented on the basis of following criteria:

By Tool Type:

Drill Taps

Combo Taps



Spiral Flute Taps



Spiral Point Taps



Taper Pipe Taps



Fluteless Taps



Machine Taps



Hand Taps



Round Dies

Drills

Extra Length Drill



Double Ended Body Drill



Straight Flute Drill



Spiral Drill



Slow Helix



Taper Pin Drills



Straight Shank Drills



Taper Shank Drills



Parallel Shank Drills



Aircraft Extension Drills



Worm Pattern Drills



Central Drills



Spade Drills



Step Drills



Sheet Drill



Spot Drills



Slot Drills

Mills

End Mills



Hollow Mills



Threaded Mills

Countersinks

Single Flute Based



Three Flute Based



Deburring Countersinks

Cutters

Back Spot Face Cutters



Slot Cutters



Routing Cutters



Corner Rounding Cutter



Single Flute Deburring Cutter



Annular Cutter



Dovetail Cutter



Woodruff Cutters

Reamers

Drill Reamers



Socket Reamers



Ball Pin Reamers



Taper Shank Bridge Reamer



Angle Reamer



Sprue Bush Reamers



Extra Length Reamers



Chucking Reamers



Diemaker Based Reamers

Drill Blanks and Sets

Square Tool Bits

Counterbores

Round Bits

Rotary Burrs

Hole Saws

By Fabrication:

Coated

Non-Coated

By Configuration:

Hand Based

Machine Based

By End Use Industry:

Metal Fabrication

Automotive and Transportation

Automotive



Railways



Aerospace



Marine

Heavy Machinery

Construction

Furniture & Carpentry

Oil & Gas

DIY

Other Manufacturing

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into high-speed steel tools demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights high-speed steel tools sales growth for period between 2021 and 2031

High-speed steel tools market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

High-speed steel tools market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

