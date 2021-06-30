Anzeige
30.06.2021 | 17:04
Structuralia: Latin American engineers need to "rebrand" themselves to overcome current challenges and develop their professional careers

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence, Agile Methodologies, Renewable Energies, Energy Efficiency, Environment and Cybersecurity are areas that are gaining relevance in the labor market and creating the most job opportunities for highly qualified professionals despite the times of uncertainty we live in today.

In response to this scenario, both the Organization of American States (OAS) and Structuralia have released their new 50% scholarship program for highly specialized quality Master's degrees aimed at equipping engineers, architects and STEM professionals to undergo such a necessary transformation.

The deadline to apply for one of the 650 available scholarships at becasoea.structuralia.com/en is July 9th.

Developing these new skills is both important and necessary for the advancement of the region, the creation of new job opportunities, and the professional growth of students.

© 2021 PR Newswire
