DZ Bank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice
London, June 30
DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby
gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW)
Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany
ISIN: DE00A3H3E76
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 6bn
Description: Fixed rate, due 15th of June 2026
Offer price: 101.816%
Other offer terms: Payment 07 April 2021, Listing
Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Exchange, denominations:1k
Maturity 29th of June 2026
Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG
Stabilising Manager(s): DZ BANK AG
Danske Bank
BNP Paribas
Stabilisation period commences 29th of June 2021
Stabilisation period expected to No later than 30 days after the
proposed end on: issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot
conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent
permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or
dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.