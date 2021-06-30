Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.06.2021
TAAT Global Q2 Zahlen: 317% Wachstum! - Schneller und stärker als erwartet!
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Frankfurt
30.06.21
17:24 Uhr
22,800 Euro
-0,150
-0,65 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2021 | 18:05
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest concludes agreement for 22.000 m2 of storage and office space in the Herentals Green Logistics development project

Intervest concludes agreement with Schrauwen Sanitair en Verwarming for 22.000 m2 of storage and office space in the Herentals Green Logistics development project.

This gives the unique and sustainable cluster of a total of over 100,000 m2 of offces and logistics on the Atealaan in Herentals a further concrete interpretation.

Attachment

  • Intervest concludes agreement with Schrauwen (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/46b2c866-744c-4e19-b66f-55a53d7f9fe8)

