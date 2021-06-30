UK Mortgages Ltd - Total Voting Rights

UK Mortgages Limited(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of

Guernsey with registered number 60440)

LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Total Voting Rights

30thJune 2021

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital consists of the following as at 30thJune 2021:

178,799,556 GBP Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 178,799,556.

There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

