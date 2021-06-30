Oakland Family Dental Now Utilizes Innovative i-CAT Technology as Part of their Dental Implant Services

At Oakland Family Dental, They Offer Life-Changing Overall Oral Health Care

WATERFORD, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Oakland Family Dental is pleased to announce that the facility is using new state-of-the-art technology during dental implant treatments to create stunning smiles, change people's lives and improve their dental experience.

As a spokesperson for Oakland Family Dental noted, they strive to provide the most cutting-edge technology whenever possible, and are continually updating their procedures and equipment to meet this goal.

For example, as part of their dental implant procedures, Oakland Family Dental is now using the X-Guide Dynamic Navigation system that will increase control and accuracy, and reduce the amount of time patients spend in the dental chair. In addition, Oakland Family Dental is using 3D scanners to create better fits and shorter waiting periods for patients by designing and printing inhouse. The practice also utilizes innovative i-CAT technology to take extremely clear 2D and 3D X-ray images. Besides having clear imaging, the i-CAT maximizes the patient's posture, and creates a full-definition 3D image with a lower dose than the 2D Panoramic X-Ray.

"Our cutting-edge technology simplifies your time with us and provides results you can be sure of," the spokesperson noted, adding that the more accurate results mean patients will get a treatment plan that is tailored to fit their needs, as well as shorter appointment times and a faster recovery.

To learn more about Oakland Family Dental and the services that they offer, please visit https://www.dentalimplantsoaklandcounty.com/testimonials/.

Oakland Family Dental offers everything from single tooth replacement, multi-tooth replacement and full arch replacement, all of which are meant to not only change a person's smile, but also positively impact his or her life.

In addition to dental implants, Oakland Family Dental offers a number of other services, including cosmetic dentistry, family dentistry, emergency services and more.

No matter which type of dental service they are performing, Oakland Family Dental strives to use the most cutting edge technology possible. For instance, as part of the Invisalign services they offer, they will use an iTero Element(R) scanner to create a 3D image of the patient's teeth.

"This allows us to personalize each set of aligners so they'll accurately predict the results that the patient desires," Dr. Amanda Sheehan explains, adding that the iTero scanner helps create a unique treatment plan for the patient without the mess of the impression trays.

Having recently become a Diplomate on the American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine, Oakland Family Dental is now also offering oral appliances that can help treat sleep apnea and eliminate the need for a bulky and loud CPAP machine. The oral appliance helps move the jaw forward and can be used for treating snoring, facial pain, and mild-moderate obstructive sleep apnea.

The fact that Oakland Family Dental are offering so many innovative services will not surprise the many satisfied patients at the facility. The staff has earned a well-deserved reputation for offering life-changing dental health and helping people with their oral health.

At Oakland Family Dental, they set the bar high with excellent, patient-centered care and exceptional results. Their dedicated Waterford team provides comprehensive services, such as cosmetic, family, and emergency dentistry, as well as dental implants and sleep apnea care.

