- (PLX AI) - Fortum to sell its 50% ownership in Stockholm Exergi to an investor consortium led by APG for approximately EUR 2.9 billion.
- • The total consideration is approximately SEK 29.5 billion (approximately EUR 2.9 billion based on current currency rate) based on a 100% enterprise value of SEK 71.9 billion (approximately EUR 7.1 billion based on current currency rate)
- • Fortum expects to record a tax-exempt capital gain of approximately EUR 2.4 billion in the City Solutions segment's results in connection with closing of the transaction
- • Fortum expects closing to take place before the end of 2021
