- (PLX AI) - Vestas has secured an order for the 126 MW Posio Murtotuuli project being developed by Taaleri Energia in Finland.
- • Vestas will supply, install and service 21 V162-6.0 MW turbines at Posio Murtotuuli, which will be equipped with the Vestas Anti-Icing System to protect against the harshest climatic conditions
- • Vestas will provide service for the project through a long-term Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
