- (PLX AI) - Elkem CEO Michael Koenig to leave the company.
- • He will leave Elkem effective from 30 June 2021
- • Helge Aasen will serve as interim CEO
|20:58
|20:16
|STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Elkem ASA (OSE: ELK) today announces that CEO Michael Koenig has handed in his resignation and will leave Elkem effective...
|20:10
|20:06
|08.06.
|Oslo Børs - Elkem ASA - Received application for listing of bonds
|ELKEM ASA
|3,006
|+3,16 %