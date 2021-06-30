Anzeige
PR Newswire
30.06.2021 | 20:22
Ascend receives quality award from General Motors

HOUSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials has received the General Motors 2020 Supplier Quality Excellence Award for its Pensacola, Florida, polyamide 66 plant. The award recognizes GM suppliers who meet or exceed the company's rigorous quality performance criteria and support multiple functions across GM's organization.

A worker packages polymer at Ascend's Pensacola plant. The plant is the largest integrated polyamide 66 production facility in the world and was recently recognized by GM with a Quality Supplier Award

Ascend, the largest fully integrated producer of polyamide 66 resin, produces materials used to make parts that improve the safety, performance and fuel efficiency of automobiles, from fasteners and electrical connectors to airbags and radiator end tanks.

"Customer-focused is one of our core values at Ascend and it means that everything we do is in service to our customers," said Phil Jeszke, automotive segment lead at Ascend. "The strength of our relationship with GM is built on partnerships throughout the production chain focused on quality and performance, from the materials to the design and manufacturing."

This year's award marks the second consecutive year Ascend has been recognized by GM.

"We strive to be a strategic partner to our customers, helping them drive growth," said Isaac Khalil, senior vice president for polyamides at Ascend. "We've spent the last several years investing in our global footprint, product portfolio and technical resources in order to provide our customers with the materials and support they need. We value the recognition from GM and look forward to continue to support them."

About Ascend Performance Materials
Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with nine global manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and China. Our 2,600-person global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Ally Jahn, +1 713-210-9809, ajahn@ascendmaterials.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1555376/Pensacola_manufacturing__14.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
