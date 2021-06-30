- (PLX AI) - Nordex capital increase of approximately EUR 584.6 million.
- • New shares will be issued at a subscription price of EUR 13.70 per share
- • The capital increase is structured as a combined capital increase against cash contribution and contribution in kind
- • The cash contribution component will be fully underwritten by a syndicate of banks and comprises total gross proceeds of approximately EUR 388.0 million
- • The in kind contribution component committed by Acciona will amount to approximately EUR 196.6 million and relates to receivables in the principal amount of EUR 196.6 million it holds against the Company arising from a shareholder loan
