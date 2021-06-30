

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Micron Technology (MU) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.74 billion, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $0.80 billion, or $0.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Micron Technology reported adjusted earnings of $2.17 billion or $1.88 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.4% to $7.42 billion from $5.44 billion last year.



Micron Technology earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.17 Bln. vs. $0.94 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.88 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.71 -Revenue (Q3): $7.42 Bln vs. $5.44 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.20 - $2.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $8.0 - $8.4 Bln



