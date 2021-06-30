Studdy Buddy: Study Buddy Education Looks To Launch Two Educational Apps In 195 Countries Across Seven Continents In The World To Help Students And Teachers Who Were Affected By The Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / It has been a year since the pandemic stormed the world and took over the lives of the everyday hard-working citizens in each country and has put every student and teacher in the world outside of school making learning a barrier and making technological resources hard to obtain.

"Not every household is equipped with a computer or Wi-Fi in order for the students and teachers to communicate with other classmates and be in touch with their community. This barrier will hurt the student and teacher community academically and isolate students from having a great school experience."-Nickalas

Nickalas Smith II is the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board Of Study Buddy Education Inc. He has operated in the Educational field for 5 years, making strategic ways for globalization and contract negotiations with the global school market to lead Study Buddy Education to own 50% of the market.

5 years of hard work shows Study Buddy Education has found a way to help students and teachers to be able to communicate during these hard times by setting up to launch its first program for the 2021-2022 school year for schools in all 195 countries across 7 continents.

Study Buddy Education focuses on PreK-8th Grade And 9th Grade through Masters, Bachelors, And Doctorate degrees offering different learning services for each grade and career level.

"Study Buddy wants to be the leading EdTech company, serving higher education, K-12, business and government clients around the world in 2030," Says Nickalas.

Study Buddy Education has already contacted over 10,000 schools in 195 countries for partnerships with hopes of building a relationship that will allow the Study Buddy platform to replace many other online learning tools that aren't helping students to be successful in these categories such as ACT,SAT, and entrance exam assessment test.

"These test are vital to students who major in classes such as Chemistry And Biology who come to school everyday to earn a chance to go and attend the best nursing schools which leads to students to become professionals and serve others who are in need." - Nickalas

Study Buddy believes its technology is for the future and believes the company can help with Continent Level, Country Level, State Level, And District Level academic requirements regarding test and assessment goals that can help schools with earning more state and government funding.

Students will be able to have more opportunities to enter college institutions with the help of these resources. School and the student community can help lead students to follow their dreams and passion in their desired career field.

Study Buddy's first product going on the market is the classroom environment app 'Study Buddy Learn' which is an app specifically for PreK-8th Grade with the Caterpillar logo symbolizing a new journey of growth and learning. Study Buddy Education wants to focus on things that schools and teachers need that help bring their students and their families closer to the school community.

Study Buddy's classroom environment app 'Study Buddy Learn' the educational app for PreK-8th Grade gives the teacher tools that connect primary school teachers, students and families through communication features, such as a feed for photos and videos from the school day.

The system provides teachers with resources and training modules designed to enhance instructional practices in both a traditional classroom setting and through remote delivery that will lead District leaders to say the Study Buddy platform is best designed to support not only in-person learning but also eLearning and virtual-only classrooms.

Study Buddy Education's 2nd product set to go on the market in late Christmas is a Learning Management System, 'Study Buddy LMS' which focuses on Middle School, High School, and Higher Education curriculum that lays out the extensive learning and teaching that all professors and students go through when trying to build their career.

This product 'Study Buddy Learning Management System' has the logo of the butterfly that symbolizes spreading the wings of the student and their opportunities and letting them fly into new opportunities which can be new executive jobs and a new college start into their future.

Study Buddy's Learning Management System, 'Study Buddy LMS', focuses on giving high school teachers and college professors the tools they need to help propel their students to the next level of their academic career.

Study Buddy LMS helps the educator curriculum plan by helping to layout their extensive learning plan through Study Buddy features that all professors can use to upload important documents, send assignments, grade tests, and quizzes while students can have access to these features when they are viewing grades, assignments, and go through when trying to build their career or lesson plan.

Study Buddy Education's Learning Management System will house all of the tools needed by teachers allowing the teacher to upload and edit their syllabus to their curriculum plan adding all the features to one place specifically for textbook publishing companies such as McGraw-Hill Education, Macmillan Learning, And Pearson that many teachers and student communities use.

Study Buddy wants to build a relationship with the school community and be able to help students and teachers come together through learning with more of a focus on graduation rates, college acceptance, and leading the students to good career and job choices.

Study Buddy Education will also help the teaching and student community by adding all-new features that help Educators earn money on the side when they are not working in the classroom by teaching courses to students who need to learn different languages and practice new literacy skills.

These courses can range from Math, Reading, Language Arts, and Science for College Exams and also help benefit students who are having trouble with the language barriers allowing Teachers to teach foreign students English while earning money for their time.

Many Educators hope to prepare their students for the 180 school day curriculum but sometimes they need a helping hand of Technology and that is what Study Buddy brings to the classroom.

"We want to be an educational technology company that focuses on helping students be prepared and ready for college readiness and college entrance exams to that will further their ambitions and determine their careers."- Nickalas

Every year the end of course exams and high extensive AP and International Baccalaureate tests leave students either failing or barely passing because the tools are not available for them to prepare enough by themselves, classmates, and teaching tools that are given to teachers and this is where Study Buddy comes in to help.

Educators can use Study Buddy tools that make learning fun and easier so that students can feel a part of the everyday classroom and can build confidence and self-esteem so they can intuitively be on their own path and find a career that makes them happy. the materials they need while they're learning from home or if they're using Study Buddy in the classroom.

Study Buddy has implemented bigger rewards for quizzes and assignments on Study Buddy Learn and Study Buddy LMS. We've added celebration features that give students appreciation and congratulations for turning in assignments and being a part of the campus.

Study Buddy will bring all of the tools that the teachers need to facilitate quizzes and assignments and allow students to read virtual textbooks online through the Study Buddy platform all located in one place from learning companies that we will partner with such as McGraw-Hill Education, Macmillan Learning, And Pearson connecting with their online educational learning tools.

Many students are left behind in grade levels due to the fact that they don't have the essential tools necessary at their use to help with tests and assignments.

Reading, Writing, And Math skills are what Study Buddy will focus and build on when concerning Literacy and Comprehension for the student's future.

These little things really make a difference when we're looking to keep younger learners engaged. A key aspect of the Study Buddy platform is ensuring that students can more easily switch from eLearning or virtual learning to in-person learning.

Can Study Buddy Education help with these issues?

We"ll just have to wait and see if Study Buddy Education can help the students and teachers in the world.

Study Buddy Contact Information:

Business Leader: Nickalas Smith II

Leader Title: Chief Executive Officer

Business Email: Nick.StudyBuddy@Gmail.com

Business Phone: (415)-808-9927

Business Website: www.StudyBuddyEducation.com

Business Location: San Francisco, California

