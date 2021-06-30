Anzeige
Viva Gold Corp.: Viva Gold Announces Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSX-Venture:VAU) (the "Company" or "Viva") announces that it has granted, pursuant to its stock option plan, a total of 650,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of CDN $0.17 per share and are valid for a three-year period from the date of grant. The Board of Directors of Viva are typically compensated by way of incentive stock options.

About Viva Gold

Viva Gold is a gold exploration and project development company with a focus on Nevada. Viva Gold holds 100% of the advanced Tonopah Gold Project, a large land position of approximately 8,800 acres with demonstrated high-grade measured, indicated and inferred gold resources, located on the prolific Walker Lane gold trend in Nevada, about 30 kilometers south-east of the Round Mountain mine of Kinross Gold and 20 kilometers north from the Town of Tonopah. Viva's management team has extensive experience in mining exploration, development and production and is supported by a Board of Directors and advisors who are proven mine finders, deal makers and financiers. Viva Gold trades on the TSX-V as "VAU", on the OTCQB in the US as "VAUCF" and on the Frankfurt exchange under "7PB". For additional information on Viva Gold and the Tonopah Gold Project, please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.

For further information please contact:
James Hesketh
President & CEO
720-291-1775
jhesketh@vivagoldcorp.com

or

Valerie Kimball
Corporate Secretary & Director, Investor Relations
720-933-1150
vkimball@vivagoldcorp.com

SOURCE: Viva Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653756/Viva-Gold-Announces-Stock-Option-Grant

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
