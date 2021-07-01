Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2021) - Eric Sprott announces that today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, purchased 6,783,700 common shares (Shares) of Exploits Discovery Corp. (representing an increase of approximately 5.0% of the outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis since the filing date of the most recent Early Warning Report) at a price of $1.00 per Share for aggregate consideration of $6,783,700. The Shares were purchased by way of private agreement with a single vendor at a price less than 115% of the "market price" of the Shares in reliance on the" private agreement exemption" in Section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids. 2176423 Ontario Ltd. is beneficially owned by Eric Sprott.

Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 21,450,367 Shares and 14,666,667 warrants representing approximately 21.3% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 31.3% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such warrants. Prior to this acquisition, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 14,666,667 Shares and 14,666,667 warrants of the Company (representing approximately 14.6% on a non-diluted basis, and 25.4% on a partially diluted basis).

The Shares were acquired by Mr. Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of Exploits Discovery. including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell securities of Exploits Discovery. including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Exploits Discovery Corp. is located at 3043-595 Burrard Street, Vancouver B.C. V7X 1J1. A copy of 2176423 Ontario's early warning report will appear on Exploits Discovery's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office (416) 945-3294 (200 Bay Street, Suite 2600, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1).

