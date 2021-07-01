- (PLX AI) - Kuehne+Nagel to sell to Partners Group 24.9% equity stake in Apex International.
- • Partners Group will join majority shareholder Kuehne+Nagel with a seat on the Apex Board
- • Partners Group will work alongside Kuehne+Nagel to implement a transformational value creation plan for Apex together with the Company's management team
- • Key initiatives include establishing new freight forwarding routes; identifying new growth verticals, such as healthcare; and M&A
