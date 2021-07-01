- (PLX AI) - RNB Retail & Brands Q3 net income SEK 102 million.
- • Q3 EPS SEK 1
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|RNB Retail & Brands Q3 Revenue SEK 61 Million
|(PLX AI) - RNB Retail & Brands Q3 net income SEK 102 million.• Q3 EPS SEK 1
► Artikel lesen
|07:07
|RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS: Interim Report 1 September 2020 - 31 May 2021
|Mi
|NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB
|03.06.
|RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS: Invitation to Q3 presentation on 1 July
|10.05.
|Kristian Lustin resigns as President and CEO of RNB Retail and Brands
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB
|0,417
|+18,49 %