- (PLX AI) - Sodexo Q3 organic growth 19%.
|78,46
|79,32
|30.06.
|78,64
|78,92
|30.06.
|07:46
|Sodexo Q3 Revenue Up 14.7%; Expects Recovery To Continue
|PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo (SDXAY.PK) reported that its third-quarter group revenue was 4.48 billion euros, up 14.7% from last year. Currencies impacted revenues by 4.2% and the net M&A contribution...
|07:10
|Sodexo Q3 Revenue EUR 4,484 Million
|07:05
|Sodexo SA: Sodexo Q3 Fiscal 2021 revenue: Strong and better than expected organic growth
|Q3 Organic growth at +19%2nd half guidance revised up
Issy-les-Moulineaux, July 1, 2021 - 7:00 am, French time Sodexo (NYSE Euronext Paris FR 0000121220-OTC: SDXAY).
Q3 Fiscal 2021 revenues
REVENUES...
|24.06.
|Sodexo-Gutscheine ab sofort bei Lieferando einlösbar
|24.06.
|Kellogg's Away From Home kündigt weitere Partnerschaft mit Sodexo an
|SODEXO SA
|77,68
|+1,76 %