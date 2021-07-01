Frederik Paulsen steps down from his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Lars Rebien Sørensen appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors

Jean-Frédéric Paulsen appointed to the Board of Directors

Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced today that Frederik Paulsen is stepping down from his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors* and transitioning to the role of Honorary Chairman Lars Rebien Sørensen is appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors. Jean-Frédéric Paulsen is also appointed to the Board of Directors. All of these changes are effective immediately.

Mr. Paulsen has been Chairman of Ferring's Board of Directors since 1988. During Mr Paulsen's tenure, the company has delivered impressive growth and expanded rapidly into new markets, with a presence in almost 60 countries and revenues of nearly EUR 2 billion today.

"My father Frederik Paulsen and stepmother Eva Paulsen founded Ferring in 1950, and it has been an honour to continue their legacy of pioneering science while driving the global expansion of the company," said Mr Paulsen. "As Ferring enters its next phase of growth, this is the right moment for me to hand over the reins. With his extraordinary track record, I am confident that Lars will effectively guide Ferring towards its ambitious long-term strategic and financial targets, while keeping alive the pioneering spirit on which the company was built."

Lars Rebien Sørensen has over three decades of general management experience in the pharmaceutical industry and was President and CEO of Novo Nordisk A/S from 2000 until 2016, spearheading the company's growth into a highly respected and successful global pharmaceutical company. Today, Mr Sørensen is Chair of the Board of the Novo Nordisk Foundation, Chair of the Board of Novo Holdings A/S, a board member of Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., as well as Chair of the Advisory Board of Axcel Management A/S.

"I'm excited to take on the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors at Ferring Pharmaceuticals and will seek to build on the company's strong foundations and continue its impressive track record of growth," said Mr Sørensen. "I look forward to working with the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee, to bring the company's long-term strategy to life and help more people around the world build families and live better lives."

Jean-Frédéric Paulsen is Chairman of Ferring Ventures S.A, in addition to other activities. He previously served as Senior Advisor to four Ministers of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia and has worked at Mars Inc, Coca-Cola and Credit Suisse.

After he steps down as Chairman, Frederik Paulsen will transition to Honorary Chairman of Ferring's Board of Directors, continuing to provide support and ensuring a smooth transition for the Board. Mr Paulsen will also dedicate more time to his passions of polar exploration and climate change science, in addition to his diverse philanthropic activities and the oversight of his other investments.

*Refers to the Board of Directors of Ferring Holding S.A the parent company of the Ferring Pharmaceuticals group

