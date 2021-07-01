

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo (SDXAY.PK) reported that its third-quarter group revenue was 4.48 billion euros, up 14.7% from last year. Currencies impacted revenues by 4.2% and the net M&A contribution was negative 0.2%.



Group organic revenue growth was 19.0%, reflecting the lapping of the Covid impact from mid-March last year.



On-site Services organic revenue growth was 18.8% reflecting the significant recovery compared to the first lockdowns in March 2020.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects the recovery to continue, particularly in the Americas. The expected fourth quarter progress should result in better than expected organic growth and margin in the second half which has led to an upward revision in its guidance, the company said in a statement.



The company has upgraded its second half of fiscal 2021 organic growth guidance to around 15%.



The company also upgraded second half of fiscal 2021 underlying operating margin outlook to around 3.5% at constant rates.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

