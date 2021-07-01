Anzeige
01.07.2021
BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Total Voting Rights

London, June 30

TO RNS
FROM BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited
L.E.I. 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397
DATE21 June 2021

Total Voting Rights
30 June 2021

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital consists of the following as at 30 June 2021:

  • 793,366,108 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)
  • 6,000,000 Ordinary shares held in treasury
  • 799,366,108 Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 793,366,108.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

