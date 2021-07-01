BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Total Voting Rights

TO RNS

FROM BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited

L.E.I. 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

DATE21 June 2021

Total Voting Rights

30 June 2021



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital consists of the following as at 30 June 2021:

793,366,108 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

6,000,000 Ordinary shares held in treasury

799,366,108 Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 793,366,108.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001

