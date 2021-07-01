KELLER GROUP PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review
London, June 30
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 1 July 2021
|Name of applicant:
|Keller Group plc
|Name of scheme:
|Keller Group plc Performance Share Plan
|Period of return:
|From:
|01/01/2021
|To:
|30/06/2021
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|371,500 ordinary 10p shares
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|Nil
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|371,500
|Name of contact:
|Kerry Porritt
|Telephone number of contact:
|+44(0)207 616 7575
|LEI number:
|549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
|Classification:
|3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
