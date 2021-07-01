P&O Cruises - P&O Cruises Australia Extends Cruising Pause

P&O Cruises Australia Extends Cruising Pause Until Mid-December

MIAMI, June 30, 2021 -- P&O Cruises Australia today extended its pause in cruise operations by a further three months until 17 December, 2021 because of ongoing uncertainty around a pathway to resume Australia-only cruising.

The extension to P&O's voluntary pause applies to cruises scheduled to depart from 17 September to on or before the new date of 17 December, 2021.

The cruise industry has been discussing a framework for the re-start of domestic-only cruising with government and public health authorities since last October.

"These discussions have been underway for some time and we look forward to the opportunity to agree a pathway for starting cruises that carry Australian residents on Australian itineraries," P&O Cruises Australia President Sture Myrmell said.

"This is about the livelihoods of the thousands of individuals and small businesses, many family-owned businesses, who rely on the cruise sector.

"These businesses cover a range of activities such as the supply of fresh food, entertainment, shore tours, coach operators and marine engineering services.

"They are like every business in Australia - they need certainty, and I am concerned they may find it increasingly difficult to hang on without a clear pathway forward."

Guests whose bookings have been affected will be notified of the pause and options available either directly or via their appointed travel agent.

Mr Myrmell again thanked our guests for their loyalty, passion for cruising and continued words of encouragement.

"More than one million Australians cruised in Australia prior to the pandemic - and more than half of these guests sailed with P&O Cruises Australia," he said.

"We look forward to the day when a pathway is confirmed for cruising's return so that we can welcome everyone back on-board."

Guests can track the progress of their future cruise credit or refund request via the tracking tool found on P&O's website at www.pocruises.com.au.

