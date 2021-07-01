Urban Electric Power has been accepted into EPRI's Incubatenergy Labs program to prove the value of its new battery tech to some of the top utilities in the United States.From pv magazine USA The energy storage market has given rise to many new solutions in recent years, especially on the battery front, as storage has emerged as a foundational technology that will be absolutely critical to a successful energy transition. Many companies have toyed with existing battery chemistries and have invented their own. One startup, backed by the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), has found an approach ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...