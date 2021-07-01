PGS ASA: Audiocast Details for Presentation of Q2 2021 Results

July 1, 2021: Oslo, Norway; PGS will release its Q2 2021 results on Thursday July 22, 2021 at approximately 08:00 am Central European Summer Time (CEST).



The earnings release and the earnings presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on PGS' web site www.pgs.com.

President & CEO Rune Olav Pedersen and EVP & CFO Gottfred Langseth will present the Q2 results via an audiocast the same day at 9:00 am CEST. To join the audiocast, copy and paste the link below into your browser, or go to PGS website www.pgs.com.

Audiocast link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210722_2/

Audiocast YouTube link:

https://youtu.be/zzw71bL1otc

A replay of the audiocast will be made available on www.pgs.com shortly after.



FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:

Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication

Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries.

