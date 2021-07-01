- (PLX AI) - STMicroelectronics Announces Launch of Share Buy-back Program
- • STMicroelectronics share buy-back program of up to $1,040 million over 3 years
- • The Company's closing share price on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30, 2021, was $36.38 and, at such price, the maximum number of shares that could be acquired for $1,040 million would be approximately 28.6 million, which represents approximately 3.1 percent of the Company's issued share capital
STMICROELECTRONICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de