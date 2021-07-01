

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's retail sales data for May. Economists expect sales to climb 5 percent on month versus -5.5 percent in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the greenback and the yen, it was steady against the franc and the pound.



The euro was worth 131.61 against the yen, 1.0967 against the franc, 0.8572 against the pound and 1.1842 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



