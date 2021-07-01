- (PLX AI) - Stolt-Nielsen Q2 revenue USD 526.9 million vs. estimate USD 499 million.
|Stolt-Nielsen Limited Reports Unaudited Results For the Second Quarter and First Half of 2021
|LONDON, July 1, 2021 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) today reported unaudited results for the second quarter and first half of 2021. The Company reported a second-quarter net profit attributable...
|08:40
|Stolt-Nielsen Q2 Net Income USD 7.8 Million
|(PLX AI) - Stolt-Nielsen Q2 revenue USD 526.9 million vs. estimate USD 499 million.
|18.06.
|Stolt-Nielsen Limited to Host a Video Conference to Present the Results for the Second Quarter of 2021
|LONDON, June 18, 2021 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) will host a video conference to present the Company's unaudited results for the second quarter of 2021 on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 15:00...
|18.06.
|Nordkraft und Stolt-Nielsen kündigen Bau einer Batteriefabrik in Narvik an
|15.04.
|Stolt-Nielsen Limited: Stolt-Nielsen Elects Janet Ashdown to Board of Directors
|LONDON, April 15, 2021 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced today that Janet Ashdown has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Stolt-Nielsen Limited.
"Ms. Ashdown's extensive...
