- (PLX AI) - Vestas had a strong finish to the second quarter, announcing a total of 4,127 MW wind turbine orders, and easing concerns about the full year, analysts said.
- • It was a strong order comeback for Vestas after a weak first quarter, showing that the company is well-positioned to remain the industry leader, Sydbank said
- • The first big offshore wind orders are on the way as well, supporting the overall order intake, Sydbank said, referring to unconfirmed reports that Shell and EDF Renewables will use Vestas turbines for their new offshore wind farm in New Jersey
- • Vestas had a strong announced order intake finish to the quarter, catching up after a weak Q1, Carnegie said
- • Now it is well on track to meet the full year estimate, at about 44% of consensus so far: Carnegie
- • NOTE: Vestas announced several orders after market close yesterday, including 92 MW in the U.S., 126 MW in Finland and 35 MW in Belgium
