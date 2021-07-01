Cornèr Bank Group, issuer of credit and prepaid cards to private individuals and businesses in Europe, has reached a major milestone in its digital transformation journey by completing migration of its card portfolios across all products and markets to a modern, consolidated solution. Vestigo is a European software provider in cards and account-to-account payments space, and its card management system (CMS) is the key component of the overall solution at Cornèr.

Cornèr Bank Group issues more than /2.1/ million credit and prepaid, Visa, Mastercard and Diners cards directly and through partnerships with hundreds of organizations of various sizes in a B2B2C co-brand business model. The new solution, managed in-house on a single instance, will further improve innovation and quality of service to Cornèr Bank Group's partners and ultimate cardholders, as well as enhance internal efficiency. Vestigo's integrated, modular, "multi-everything" solution is fully customer centric, can manage all types of cards, as well as account-to-account payments, and allows for easy integration leveraging 200+ APIs.

This large-scale implementation and migration project was designed to minimize risk and consisted of multiple phases taking into account requirements regarding different markets, products and legacy systems.

Ing. Vittorio Cornaro, Chief Executive Officer of Cornèr Bank Group, said: "Partnering with a trusted partner like Vestigo helps us modernize and consolidate our pan-European card business, which is the key step of our strategy to transform Cornèr into an agile bank delighting our clients and partners every day with best-in-class products and services"

Simone Tettamanti, CIO at Cornèr Banca, added: This complex, large-scale project was an excellent example of two organizations working together successfully as trusted partners towards a common goal, using agile approach. This modern platform will facilitate Cornèr's business growth and provide us with flexibility to adjust to evolving customer requirements in the future."

Kata Kamenski, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Vestigo said: "We're incredibly proud to work with Cornèr, as this further validates Vestigo's functionality fit, as well as delivery ability fit with sophisticated, innovative financial institutions. Vestigo continues growing strongly, driven by its differentiating capability to drive convergence across cards and account-to-account payments. Our solution is scalable and can be deployed as on-prem, cloud installation or SaaS."

About Cornèr Bank Group

Founded in Lugano in 1952, the Cornèr Bank Group is an independent Swiss private bank group operating as a full-service bank. Lugano is Switzerland's third-largest banking centre, after Zurich and Geneva. Active across the whole range of traditional banking services, the Cornèr Bank Group specializes in the private banking sector, as well as in the areas of lending, Visa, Mastercard and Diners Club payment cards (Cornèrcard) and online trading (Cornèrtrader) the core businesses on which the growth of the Cornèr Bank Group is based. The Cornèr Bank Group comprises the Lugano-based parent bank Cornèr Bank Ltd., the four branches in Chiasso, Geneva, Locarno and Zurich, the branch BonusCard and the affiliates Cornèr Bank (Overseas) Limited, Cornèrcard UK Ltd., Cornèr Europe AG, Diners Club Italia S.r.l. and Dinit d.o.o.

For more information on Cornèr please visit: www.cornergroup.ch

About Vestigo

Vestigo is a founder-owned paytech, fully focused on cards (CMS) and account-to-account payments (PaymentsHub) space. Vestigo's newest module HolisticPay is a rich payments modernization convergence layer designed to facilitate managed cards payments modernization. Our continuously increasing team has more than 130 employees. Vestigo's modern, modular, customer-centric solution creates value for financial institution clients in payments, issuing and acquiring businesses. We differentiate by bringing the cards and account payments together in a fully customer centric way using modern technology. Vestigo currently supports clients in 7 European countries, with a strong growth strategy into further markets.

For more information on Vestigo please visit: www.vestigo.hr

