Donnerstag, 01.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
TAAT Global Q2-Zahlen: 317% Wachstum!
01.07.2021 | 09:04
Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Suspension of Listing

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Suspension of Listing

PR Newswire

London, July 1

1 July 2021

Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc

("GVMH" or the "Company")

Suspension of Listing

The Directors of GVMH announce that the listing of the Company's ordinary shares has been suspended effective as of 07:30 on 1 July 2021 at the Company's request pending the filing of the Company's annual report. Trading of the Company's shares on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market have accordingly been suspended as well.

The Company's audit has been delayed due to the impact of Covid on the Company's ability to finalise its financial statements and audit.

The Directors expect that the Company's annual report will be filed immediately upon the finalisation of the Company's financial statements and the publication of the associated audit, at which time the Directors intend to request that the suspension be lifted and that trading in the Company's ordinary shares resume.

### END ###

For more information:

Grand Vision Media Holdings plchttp://gvmh.co.uk/
Jonathan Lo, DirectorTel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145
or info@gvmh.co.uk
Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd
Nick Michaels / Jon IsaacsTel: +44 (0) 20 3772 0021
or enquiries@alfredhenry.com
