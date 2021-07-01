Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Suspension of Listing

1 July 2021

Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc

("GVMH" or the "Company")

Suspension of Listing

The Directors of GVMH announce that the listing of the Company's ordinary shares has been suspended effective as of 07:30 on 1 July 2021 at the Company's request pending the filing of the Company's annual report. Trading of the Company's shares on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market have accordingly been suspended as well.

The Company's audit has been delayed due to the impact of Covid on the Company's ability to finalise its financial statements and audit.

The Directors expect that the Company's annual report will be filed immediately upon the finalisation of the Company's financial statements and the publication of the associated audit, at which time the Directors intend to request that the suspension be lifted and that trading in the Company's ordinary shares resume.

