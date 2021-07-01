Sterling and Wilson Solar has recorded a surge in orders, but one-off events in the fourth quarter have dented the solar EPC company's overall fiscal performance.From pv magazine India Sterling and Wilson Solar has announced its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2021. The company secured orders for 1.96 GW of capacity, but its overall fiscal 2020-21 performance was affected due to one-off exceptional events in the fourth quarter. These included a prime subcontractor going bankrupt in Australia, an increase in prices of modules, higher freight costs, and provisions for liquidated ...

