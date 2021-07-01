- (PLX AI) - F-Secure says CFO Eriikka Söderström to leave on Sept. 30.
- • F-Secure has initiated the process to appoint new CFO
|F-Secure Oyj: CFO Eriikka Söderström to leave F-Secure
|F-Secure launches modular platform designed for servitization of cybersecurity
|F-Secure Elements: Baukastensystem aus der Cloud
|Sicherheit nach dem Baukastenprinzip: Mit der Cloud-basierten Plattform Elements stellt F-Secure eine Security-Lösung ...
|F-SECURE OYJ
|4,065
|+1,12 %