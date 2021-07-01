Startup Giants Plc - Outcome of AGM

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY STARTUP GIANTS PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

STARTUP GIANTS PLC

("Startup Giants" or the "Company";

Ticker symbol on Aquis Exchange Growth Market: SUG)

Outcome of Annual General Meeting ("AGM"); AGM Statement

The Company's AGM in respect of the financial year ended 31stDecember 2020 occurred at 11.00 a.m. BST yesterday, Tuesday 29thJune 2021, in accordance with the notice sent on 4thJune 2021 to shareholders. All resolutions before members were passed unanimously and, there being no other business, the meeting was formally closed at 11.30 a.m.

Jeremy Buckler, Director,

Chairman of the Meeting

30thJune 2021.

This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry and the Directors of Startup Giants PLC accept responsibility for its content.

