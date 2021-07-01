Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
TAAT Global Q2-Zahlen: 317% Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.07.2021 | 09:28
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

PR Newswire

London, July 1

1 July 2021

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC ("the Company")

LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its half yearly results for the period ended 30 June 2020 will commence on 1 July 2021 (today) and is anticipated to end no sooner than 30 July 2021.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

Natalia de Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837846

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.