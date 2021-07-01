Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

1 July 2021

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC ("the Company")

LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its half yearly results for the period ended 30 June 2020 will commence on 1 July 2021 (today) and is anticipated to end no sooner than 30 July 2021.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

Natalia de Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837846