- (PLX AI) - H&M shares fell 4% at the open despite second-quarter profits beating expectations, as some investors saw June sales as soft, analysts said.
- • H&M profits SEK 2,767 million beat consensus of SEK 2,629 million in the second quarter, as gross margins of 53.9% came out ahead of expectations of 53.3%
- • The company said June sales increased by 25% in local currencies compared to the same period last year, while Q2 sales as a whole were up 75%
- • The sales growth in June could be seen as somewhat light, SEB analysts said
- • Sales in June may imply a deceleration since the last update 2 weeks ago, UBS analysts said
H&M-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de