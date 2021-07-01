Taulia, the leading fintech provider of working capital solutions, has today announced the appointment of Ali Ansari as Director for Global Supply Chain and Payables Solutions.

Ansari will be responsible for managing and expanding Taulia's world-class supply chain and payables solutions globally, with immediate effect. In this newly created role, Ansari will be based in London and report to Kathleen Nugent, Global Head of Product.

With over 25 years in the trade and finance industry, Ansari, a qualified Chartered Accountant, has held senior positions with top-tier organisations including J.P. Morgan, ABN AMRO and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Prior to joining Taulia, Ansari was Global Head of Products in HSBC's Global Trade and Receivables Finance Development, where he was responsible for managing and developing Guarantees, Financial Institution Trade and Risk Distribution Products.

Ansari said: "Joining Taulia is a wonderful opportunity to fully use my experience, help the team expand and meet the growing demand globally for technology solutions in supply chain finance. I thrive when driving change and solving problems. Taulia provides a powerful platform to customers, which enables them to get access to liquidity as and when they need it."

Cedric Bru, CEO of Taulia, said: "Ali joins us at an exciting time as we are experiencing rapid growth; having just announced our expansion into both China and Singapore, and our new Inventory Management solution. We are excited to welcome Ali to the team. He brings a wealth of knowledge to the role, and his extensive experience in the industry will be tremendously impactful as we look to further grow Taulia's payables finance capabilities and drive innovation for our customers."

