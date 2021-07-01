DJ Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for January-May 2021 against the same period the year before

Press Release Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for January-May 2021 against the same period the year before NCSP Group's (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) cargo turnover totals 47.5 million tons (-12.7%). Liquid cargo Transshipment of liquid cargo amounted to 37.4 million tons, down by 7.3 million tons (-16.4%). The indicator was mostly affected by the decrease in transshipment of crude oil (-22.8%, or 6.4 million tons) against the backdrop of a decline in oil exports (implementation of the OPEC+ agreement to reduce oil production from May 1, 2020). Dry cargo Transshipment of dry cargo amounted to 10 million tons (up by 4.4% or 0.4 million tons). The growth in ferrous metals and iron, sugar, containers, perishables and chemical goods offset a slight decrease in transshipment of other cargo. The growth in ferrous metals and iron turnover was driven by strong demand for exports amid record prices in global markets. The increase in sugar transshipment was due to higher demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processing. Container transshipment amounted to 2.1 million tons (up by 7.4% or 0.1 million tons). Growth of container turnover in twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) was 9.1%. NCSP Group cargo turnover for January-May 2021/2020 (thsd t) January-May Change 2021 2020 thsd t % Cargo turnover, total 47,461.187 54,371.262 -6,910.075 -12.71% Liquid cargo, total 37,431.669 44,767.330 -7,335.661 -16.39% Crude oil 21,582.605 27,939.959 -6,357.354 -22.75% Oil products 15,379.321 16,334.482 -955.161 -5.85% UAN 258.859 272.384 -13.525 -4.97% Oils 210.884 220.505 -9.621 -4.36% Bulk cargo, total 2,891.014 2,871.976 19.038 0.66% Iron ore raw materials 1,580.548 1,944.872 -364.324 -18.73% Other ore cargo 14.181 35.042 -20.861 -59.53% Chemical cargo 480.466 308.412 172.055 55.79% Coal 542.410 579.061 -36.651 -6.33% Sugar 273.409 4.590 268.819 5,856.43% General cargo, total 4,915.197 4,621.784 293.412 6.35% Ferrous metals and cast iron 4,363.507 4,048.742 314.764 7.77% Timber 40.044 48.940 -8.895 -18.18% Timber (thsd cubic m) 72.465 88.981 -16.516 -18.56% Nonferrous metals 387.152 438.821 -51.669 -11.77% Perishable cargo 124.494 85.282 39.212 45.98% Containers 2,113.440 1,968.558 144.882 7.36% Containers 2,113.440 1,968.558 144.882 7.36% Containers (thsd TEU) 229.197 210.151 19.046 9.06% Other 109.867 141.614 -31.747 -22.42%

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group comprises PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own LLC NMT on a parity basis.

