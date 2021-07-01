Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
NCSP Group Q2-Zahlen: 317% Wachstum!
WKN: A0M64S ISIN: US67011U2087 Ticker-Symbol: 46NA 
Stuttgart
01.07.21
08:06 Uhr
7,000 Euro
-1,200
-14,63 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
01.07.2021 | 09:34
Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for January-May 2021 against the same period the year before

Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for January-May 2021 against the same period the year before 

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) 
Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for January-May 2021 against the same period the year before 
01-Jul-2021 / 10:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
 
Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for January-May 2021 against the same period the year before 
 
NCSP Group's (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) cargo turnover totals 47.5 million tons (-12.7%). 
 
Liquid cargo 
Transshipment of liquid cargo amounted to 37.4 million tons, down by 7.3 million tons (-16.4%). The indicator was 
mostly affected by the decrease in transshipment of crude oil (-22.8%, or 6.4 million tons) against the backdrop of a 
decline in oil exports (implementation of the OPEC+ agreement to reduce oil production from May 1, 2020). 
 
Dry cargo 
Transshipment of dry cargo amounted to 10 million tons (up by 4.4% or 0.4 million tons). The growth in ferrous metals 
and iron, sugar, containers, perishables and chemical goods offset a slight decrease in transshipment of other cargo. 
The growth in ferrous metals and iron turnover was driven by strong demand for exports amid record prices in global 
markets. The increase in sugar transshipment was due to higher demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar 
for processing. 
 
Container transshipment amounted to 2.1 million tons (up by 7.4% or 0.1 million tons). Growth of container turnover in 
twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) was 9.1%. 
 
NCSP Group cargo turnover for January-May 2021/2020 (thsd t) 
               January-May      Change 
 
               2021    2020    thsd t   % 
Cargo turnover, total     47,461.187 54,371.262 -6,910.075 -12.71% 
Liquid cargo, total      37,431.669 44,767.330 -7,335.661 -16.39% 
Crude oil           21,582.605 27,939.959 -6,357.354 -22.75% 
Oil products         15,379.321 16,334.482 -955.161  -5.85% 
UAN              258.859  272.384  -13.525  -4.97% 
Oils             210.884  220.505  -9.621   -4.36% 
Bulk cargo, total       2,891.014 2,871.976 19.038   0.66% 
Iron ore raw materials    1,580.548 1,944.872 -364.324  -18.73% 
Other ore cargo        14.181   35.042   -20.861  -59.53% 
Chemical cargo        480.466  308.412  172.055  55.79% 
Coal             542.410  579.061  -36.651  -6.33% 
Sugar             273.409  4.590   268.819  5,856.43% 
General cargo, total     4,915.197 4,621.784 293.412  6.35% 
Ferrous metals and cast iron 4,363.507 4,048.742 314.764  7.77% 
Timber            40.044   48.940   -8.895   -18.18% 
Timber (thsd cubic m)     72.465   88.981   -16.516  -18.56% 
Nonferrous metals       387.152  438.821  -51.669  -11.77% 
Perishable cargo       124.494  85.282   39.212   45.98% 
Containers          2,113.440 1,968.558 144.882  7.36% 
Containers          2,113.440 1,968.558 144.882  7.36% 
Containers (thsd TEU)     229.197  210.151  19.046   9.06% 
Other             109.867  141.614  -31.747  -22.42%

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group comprises PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own LLC NMT on a parity basis.

For more information contact:

For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US67011U2087 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     NCSP 
LEI Code:   LEIA0010014976 
Sequence No.: 114694 
EQS News ID:  1214080 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214080&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2021 03:02 ET (07:02 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
