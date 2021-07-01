DJ Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RSGL LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2021 / 09:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 334.0712 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 773719 CODE: RSGL LN ISIN: FR0011119171 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RSGL LN Sequence No.: 114718 EQS News ID: 1214166 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214166&application_name=news

