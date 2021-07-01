DJ Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UNIC LN) Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.0971 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20549710 CODE: UNIC LN ISIN: LU2023678282 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UNIC LN Sequence No.: 114819 EQS News ID: 1214268 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214268&application_name=news

