DJ Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASL LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.6282 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21139345 CODE: NASL LN ISIN: LU1829221024

July 01, 2021 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)