WKN: 904596 ISIN: US8688612048 
Tradegate
01.07.21
09:01 Uhr
4,220 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Surgutneftegas PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors

DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors 

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors 
01-Jul-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Information statement [i] on certain resolutions 
adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors 
 
 
Quorum for the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and the results of voting on the issue to adopt resolutions. 
According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors is 9 persons. 
Nine members of the Board of Directors participated in voting on all items. 
This meeting is competent to adopt resolutions. 
The resolutions are adopted by 9 votes. 
 
Content of the resolution adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors. 
 
On Item No. 1 of the agenda: "Election of the Chairperson to the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC", it was 
resolved: 
"1.1. To elect Erokhin Vladimir Petrovich as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors. 
1.2. To set remuneration for the Chairperson of the Board of Directors for the period when he/she acted as the 
Chairperson in accordance with Appendix." 
 
On Item No. 2 of the agenda: "Election of the Deputy Chairperson to the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC", 
it was resolved: 
"To elect Matveev Nikolai Ivanovich as the Deputy Chairperson of the Board of Directors." 
 
On Item No. 3 of the agenda: "Election of the members to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of 
"Surgutneftegas" PJSC", it was resolved: 
"3.1. To take into consideration that in accordance with the criteria of independence established by the Listing Rules 
of PJSC "Moscow Exchange", independent members of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC are V.N.Egorov and 
G.R.Mukhamadeev." 
3.2. To elect the following members of the Board of Directors to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors: 
Dinichenko Ivan Kalistratovich; 
Egorov Valery Nikolaevich; 
Mukhamadeev Georgy Rashitovich." 
 
On Item No. 4 of the agenda: "Appointment of the Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of 
"Surgutneftegas" PJSC", it was resolved: 
"To appoint Egorov Valery Nikolaevich as the Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of 
"Surgutneftegas" PJSC." 
 
On Item No. 5 of the agenda: "Determination of the auditor's consideration", it was resolved: 
"To authorize V.L.Bogdanov, Director General of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC, to conclude an audit agreement for 2021 results 
with LLC "Crowe Expertiza" with the consideration based on the tariffs as agreed upon with LLC "Crowe Expertiza"." 
 
Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors which adopted the relevant resolution: 30 June 2021. 
Date and number of the minutes of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors which adopted the relevant resolution: 
30 June 2021, Minutes No. 1p. 
 
Website used by the issuer to disclose information: 
http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/ 
http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 
 
Date of the event about which the statement is made: June 30, 2021 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US8688612048 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SGGD 
LEI Code:   2138002GZLU65FRAC894 
Sequence No.: 114838 
EQS News ID:  1214146 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214146&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2021 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
