Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
TAAT Global Q2-Zahlen: 317% Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: ETF127 ISIN: LU0635178014 Ticker-Symbol: E127 
Tradegate
01.07.21
11:00 Uhr
51,38 Euro
+0,03
+0,07 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,3151,3911:13
51,2951,3911:13
Dow Jones News
01.07.2021 | 09:52
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAL LN) 
Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
01-Jul-2021 / 09:18 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc 
DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2021 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.6019 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16319181 
CODE: LCAL LN 
ISIN: LU1781541849 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1781541849 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      LCAL LN 
Sequence No.:  114779 
EQS News ID:  1214228 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214228&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2021 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)

LYXOR MSCI EMERGING MARKETS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.