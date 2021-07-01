DJ Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (FINW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2021 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 235.7889 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7021678 CODE: FINW LN ISIN: LU0533033071 =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533033071 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FINW LN Sequence No.: 114734 EQS News ID: 1214183 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2021 03:22 ET (07:22 GMT)