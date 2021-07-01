

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Thursday, Italy's manufacturing PMI survey data is due. Final PMI survey reports are due from France and Germany at 3.50 and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit publishes euro area final manufacturing PMI data.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it pulled back against the pound, it rebounded against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 131.83 against the yen, 1.0967 against the franc, 0.8573 against the pound and 1.1851 against the greenback as of 3:40 am ET.



