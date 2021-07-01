Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
London, June 29
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 1 July 2021
|Name of applicant:
|Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc
|Name of scheme:
|N/A
|Period of return:
|From:
|16 February 2021
|To:
|30 June 2021
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|1,800,800 ordinary shares of 1 pence each
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|N/A
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|150,000
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|1,650,800 ordinary shares of 1 pence each
|Name of contact:
|Link Company Matters Limited
Company Secretary
|Email of contact:
|pmgr@linkgroup.co.uk
