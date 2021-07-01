DJ Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN) Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2021 / 09:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 111.3608 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1108461 CODE: USIG LN ISIN: LU1285959703 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIG LN Sequence No.: 114839 EQS News ID: 1214294 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214294&application_name=news

