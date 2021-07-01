DJ AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CMU) AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2021 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 30/06/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 249.2979 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6860803 CODE: CMU =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU Sequence No.: 114855 EQS News ID: 1214327 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214327&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2021 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)