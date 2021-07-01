Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.07.2021
TAAT Global Q2-Zahlen: 317% Wachstum!
WKN: 4053 ISIN: GB0007816068 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
01.07.2021 | 11:28
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, July 1

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:1 July 2021

Name of applicant:Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
Name of scheme:General
Period of return:From:9 March 2021To:1 July 2021
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:3,779,750
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):N/A
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):1,345,000
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:2,434,750

Name of contact:Victoria Hale
Telephone number of contact:020 3170 8732
© 2021 PR Newswire
